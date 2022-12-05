Where to get Ham in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Get ready to make some LeChonk sandwiches!
Players have received the ability to create tasty sandwiches for their little companions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With the help of these delicious sandwiches, you can get many advantages when it comes to catching Pokémon, getting eggs, and gaining experience. However, to make sandwiches, you will need many ingredients. One special ingredient that you might want to find is Ham. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get Ham in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.
Ham location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Ham by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.
The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. The Ham should be the first ingredient you will find in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Ham is ₽170 and it has a Salty flavor.
Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Ham in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:
|Sandwich name
|Ingredients
|Meal Power
|Jambon-Beurre
|Ham, Butter
|Encounter: Ground Lv. 1
Raid: Ghost Lv. 1
Catching: Bug Lv. 1
|Sweet Jambon-Beurre
|Ham, Butter, Sweet Herba Mystica
|Title: Ground Lv. 2
Egg Power Lv. 2
Catching: Bug Lv. 2
|Bitter Jambon-Beurre
|Ham, Butter, Bitter Herba Mystica
|Title: Ground Lv. 2
EXP: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter: Bug Lv. 2
|Salty Jambon-Beurre
|Ham, Butter, Salty Herba Mystica
|Title: Ground Lv. 2
Raid: Bug Lv. 2
Encounter: Ghost Lv. 2
|Sour Jambon-Beurre
|Ham, Butter, Sour Herba Mystica
|Title: Ground Lv. 2
Teensy: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter: Bug Lv. 2
|Spicy Jambon-Beurre
|Ham, Butter, Hot Herba Mystica
|Title: Ground Lv. 2
Humungo: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter: Bug Lv. 2
|Ham Sandwich
|Ham, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Mustard
|Teensy: Fighting Lv. 1
Encounter: Normal Lv. 1
Raid: Ground Lv. 1
|Great Ham Sandwich
|Ham, Pickle, Prosciutto, Mayonnaise, Mustard
|Encounter: Fighting Lv. 2
Catching: Flying Lv. 1
Raid: Ground Lv. 1
|Ultra Ham Sandwich
|Ham, Pickle, Prosciutto, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Mustard
|Teensy: Rock Lv. 2
Encounter: Fairy Lv. 2
Catching: Grass Lv. 1
|Master Ham Sandwich
|Ham, Pickle, Prosciutto, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Salty Herba Mystica
|Title: Rock Lv. 2
Encounter: Fairy Lv. 2
Catching: Grass Lv. 2