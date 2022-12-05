Where to get Ham in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players have received the ability to create tasty sandwiches for their little companions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With the help of these delicious sandwiches, you can get many advantages when it comes to catching Pokémon, getting eggs, and gaining experience. However, to make sandwiches, you will need many ingredients. One special ingredient that you might want to find is Ham. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get Ham in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.

Ham location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Ham by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. The Ham should be the first ingredient you will find in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Ham is ₽170 and it has a Salty flavor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Ham in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal: