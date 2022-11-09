Where to get Hardened Remnants in God of War Ragnarok

You will need to track down multiple resources as you explore the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok, and Hardened Remnants is one of them. It’s a rather rare material that you won’t be able to find everywhere, so it doesn’t hurt to wait a little bit to look for it. There are also a few requirements you need to meet before you can locate this resource. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Hardened Remnants in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find Hardened Remnants in God of War Ragnarok

It’s important to note that Hardened Remnants are a late-game item. These are only available to you when you reach the end of the game, and how you acquire them does enter spoiler territory. We highly recommend you stop reading if you do not want the end of the game ruined for you, but we will detail to you how you can find these materials while playing God of War Ragnarok.

For those who do not mind spoilers, the Hardened Remnants are only available by defeating and raiding the Remnants of Asgard locations. These are locations scattered throughout the nine realms with Einherjar, warriors of Odin, that are causing destruction and attempting to execute orders for Odin. You will need to find these locations in any of the realms, defeat the Einherjar at the location, and then loot the location’s chest. When you loot the chest, there will be Hardened Remnants inside it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Again, you can only have this happen when you reach the end of the game and see the credits roll. If you have not reached the end of the game and are trying to work on these, we recommend focusing on the campaign and making it to the end.