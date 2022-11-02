Where to get Quelled Creeper in Genshin Impact

There are many materials in Genshin Impact; some are more important than others, especially the character ascension materials. Quelled creeper is one such material you need to ascend Nahida, and getting it can be challenging. Here is where and how to get quelled creeper in Genshin Impact.

Where to get Quelled Creeper

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is only one sure way to get quelled creeper in Genshin Impact by defeating the Dendro Hypostasis, Zayin. However, finding the location for Zayin can be challenging, as he is hidden inside a cave-like location. If you go directly to his location on the map, you will not be able to find him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must first travel to the Dar al-Shifa map area and then jump from the hills. Here you will spot a cave while climbing down. You need to get inside the cave and keep following the path. At the very end, you will easily spot the Dendro Hypostasis.

Related: Genshin Impact 3.2 Adventurer’s Trials event guide – times, trials, and rewards

How to defeat Dendro Hypostasis

Once you find the Dendro Hypostasis, defeating him is easy, as he is one of the weakest world bosses in Genshin Impact. The trick to defeating him is to keep avoiding his attacks, and when he is vulnerable, you must attack him with all you have. Dendro is weak against Pyro, so take advantage of that.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a few rounds of repeating the process of avoiding his attacks and attacking when he is open, his health will fall to 5%. Then the Dendro Hypostasis will start regenerating his health from the cores, and you will need a playable Dendro character to destroy them; otherwise, the fight will not end, as he will always recover his health. Once you defeat him, you can loot the goodies, including quelled creeper.