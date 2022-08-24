Where to get Lunar Lotuses in Genshin Impact – Lunar Lotus locations

Genshin Impact’s 3.0 update brought a wealth of new resources that players will ultimately need to gather in order to level up. One of these resources is the Lunar Lotus, or Nilotpala Lotus — a beautiful flower that only spawns in bodies of water. Lunar Lotuses will respawn on daily reset, so players would do well to follow a farming path for Lunar Lotuses to maximize play time. For this resource, players will want to begin northwest of Chatrakam Cave.

Where to find Lunar Lotuses

The in-game source text tells players that this lotus will only spawn in water bodies near Sumeru. We’ve found many Lunar Lotuses: players should start northwest of Chatrakam Cave and slowly move their way southeast, ending within Devantaka Mountain.

Loop northeast around the water surrounding The Palace of Alcazarzaray, then move south beneath the bridge. Be cautious of predators lurking in the trees, although there aren’t many predators in the area that properly kitted players should be overly concerned about. For the Lunar Lotus, the name of the game is simple: stick on the shore of water, and you’ll find them in spades.

Players should note that the flavor text, stating that the Lotus only blooms at night, is accurate to the game — players can still harvest this flower during the day, however. This means it isn’t necessary to wait for evening in-game, unless you’re having difficulty spotting these flowers that glow at night.

It may benefit players to make a Lunar Lotus flower run once per daily reset so the resources are available when needed, rather than needing to seek (and wait for respawns) when an issue arises. One full farming run of Lunar Lotuses will take players roughly 10 minutes, although that will waver depending on mobs encountered and fought, along with personal pathing.