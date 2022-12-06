Where to get Ketchup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is no better sauce to use for your sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet than Ketchup. Probably known as the most popular condiment people use on their food, Ketchup is vital in this game as well, as it can help you make more than a dozen different sandwich recipes. However, you will first have to get your hands on it. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get Ketchup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.

Ketchup location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Ketchup by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. Ketchup should be right after Mayonnaise in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Ketchup is ₽110 and it has a Salty and Sour flavor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Ketchup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal: