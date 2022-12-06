Where to get Ketchup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Is there a better condiment than this one?
There is no better sauce to use for your sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet than Ketchup. Probably known as the most popular condiment people use on their food, Ketchup is vital in this game as well, as it can help you make more than a dozen different sandwich recipes. However, you will first have to get your hands on it. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get Ketchup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.
Ketchup location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Ketchup by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.
The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. Ketchup should be right after Mayonnaise in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Ketchup is ₽110 and it has a Salty and Sour flavor.
Related: Where to get Onion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Ketchup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:
|Sandwich name
|Ingredients
|Meal Power
|Herbed-Sausage Sandwich
|Herbed Sausage, Ketchup
|Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Ghost Lv.1
Raid Power: Ground Lv. 1
|Great Herbed-Sausage Sandwich
|Herbed Sausage, Ketchup, Mustard
|Encounter Power: Ground Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Ghost Lv.1
Raid Power: Fighting Lv. 1
|Ultra Herbed-Sausage Sandwich
|Herbed Sausage, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mustard
|Exp. Point Power: Ground Lv. 2
Raid Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
|Master Herbed-Sausage Sandwich
|Herbed Sausage, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mustard
|Title Power: Ground Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Noodle Sandwich
|Noodles, Olive Oil, Ketchup
|Encounter Power: Poison Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Ground Lv. 1
|Great Noodle Sandwich
|Noodles, Lettuce, Olive Oil, Ketchup
|Encounter Power: Poison Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Rock Lv. 1
Raid Power: Ground Lv. 1
|Ultra Noodle Sandwich
|Noodles, Lettuce, Chorizo, Olive Oil, Ketchup
|Encounter Power: Poison Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fire Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Electric Lv. 1
|Master Noodle Sandwich
|Bitter Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Ketchup, Noodles, Chorizo, Lettuce
|Title Power: Poison Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Fried Fillet, Potato Salad, Mayonnaise, Ketchup
|Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
|Great Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Fried Fillet, Potato Salad, Lettuce, Mayonnaise, Ketchup
|Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 1
Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1
|Ultra Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Horseradish, Potato Salad, Fried Fillet, Lettuce
|Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Steel Lv. 1
|Master Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Horseradish, Potato Salad, Fried Fillet, Lettuce
|Title Power: Bug Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Steel Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Five-Alarm Sandwich
|Chorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Mustard, Ketchup, Pepper
|Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Normal Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 1
|Great Five-Alarm Sandwich
|Chorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Basil, Mustard, Ketchup, Pepper
|Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fire Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1
|Ultra Five-Alarm Sandwich
|Chorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Basil, Jalapeno, Mustard, Ketchup, Pepper
|Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fire Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1