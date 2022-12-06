Where to get Ketchup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Is there a better condiment than this one?

There is no better sauce to use for your sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet than Ketchup. Probably known as the most popular condiment people use on their food, Ketchup is vital in this game as well, as it can help you make more than a dozen different sandwich recipes. However, you will first have to get your hands on it. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get Ketchup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.

Ketchup location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Ketchup by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.

The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. Ketchup should be right after Mayonnaise in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Ketchup is ₽110 and it has a Salty and Sour flavor.

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Ketchup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:

Sandwich nameIngredientsMeal Power
Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed Sausage, KetchupEncounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Ghost Lv.1
Raid Power: Ground Lv. 1
Great Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed Sausage, Ketchup, MustardEncounter Power: Ground Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Ghost Lv.1
Raid Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Ultra Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed Sausage, Lettuce, Ketchup, MustardExp. Point Power: Ground Lv. 2
Raid Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Master Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed Sausage, Lettuce, Ketchup, MustardTitle Power: Ground Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Noodle SandwichNoodles, Olive Oil, KetchupEncounter Power: Poison Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Ground Lv. 1
Great Noodle SandwichNoodles, Lettuce, Olive Oil, KetchupEncounter Power: Poison Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Rock Lv. 1
Raid Power: Ground Lv. 1
Ultra Noodle SandwichNoodles, Lettuce, Chorizo, Olive Oil, KetchupEncounter Power: Poison Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fire Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Electric Lv. 1
Master Noodle SandwichBitter Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Ketchup, Noodles, Chorizo, LettuceTitle Power: Poison Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Fried Fillet SandwichFried Fillet, Potato Salad, Mayonnaise, KetchupTeensy Power: Bug Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Great Fried Fillet SandwichFried Fillet, Potato Salad, Lettuce, Mayonnaise, KetchupTeensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 1
Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1
Ultra Fried Fillet SandwichKetchup, Mayonnaise, Horseradish, Potato Salad, Fried Fillet, LettuceTeensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Steel Lv. 1
Master Fried Fillet SandwichSpicy Herba Mystica, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Horseradish, Potato Salad, Fried Fillet, LettuceTitle Power: Bug Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Steel Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Five-Alarm SandwichChorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Mustard, Ketchup, PepperHumungo Power: Poison Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Normal Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Great Five-Alarm SandwichChorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Basil, Mustard, Ketchup, PepperHumungo Power: Poison Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fire Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Ultra Five-Alarm SandwichChorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Basil, Jalapeno, Mustard, Ketchup, PepperHumungo Power: Poison Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fire Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1

