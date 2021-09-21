Where to get Sango Pearl in Genshin Impact

Sango Pearl is an important resource in Genshin Impact. They are a local Speciality that can only be found on the Watatsumi Island in Inazuma. They look like large orange spheres nestling among ping petals near the reefs and waters of the island.

You can find all the locations of the Sango Pearls shown on the map below, although some of them are more awkward to reach than others. The majority of them can be found on the main island, but some will be locked in areas that can only be reached after finishing specific tasks.

For example, some can only be reached if you have drained the Suigetsu Pool, while others are locked aware in an area that can only be accessed during the Heart of Watatsumi quest. You don’t need to do anything special to collect the Sango Pearl, simply interacting with them is enough. The pearls will take three days to respawn after they have been collected.

Four Sango Pearls can also be obtained by speaking with Mochizuki at the Sangonomiya Shrine for the first time. The Sango Pearls are currently only used by a single character as an ascension material, Sangonomiya Kokomi.

In-game description

A precious pearl that grows in the coral of Watatsumi. Gives off a cool sheen like that of moonlight.