Where to get Slender Flamii Bones in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Slender Flamii Bones are a critical resource you want to find in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. You’ll be using these materials to create powerful Gems that you can equip your party members to augment their stats based on the class they play. The type of Gem you want will vary, but Slender Flamii Bone is used in several recipes. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you need to go to find Slender Flamii Bones in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to get Slender Flamii Bones in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Slender Flamii Bones will drop off the Flamii animal, which you can find in multiple Xenoblade Chronicles games. For Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you can find them relatively early in the game before you enter the next location. You can find them before heading to the Fornis region in Aetia. They will be to the east of the Millick Ravine Way landmark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be multiple Flamii birds roaming around the water at the center of this lake, and there will be a named one at level 14. We recommend trying to take out the smaller birds before you take on the larger ones, depending on your level. If you return to this location after leveling quite about, the named Flamii, the Migratory Circe, won’t be too much of a challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each of these Flamii has a decent chance of dropping these bones, depending on the type of quality you’re trying to find. After you’ve taken them down, we recommend using Skip Travel to the Millick Ravine Way landmark and returning to this location to battle against them again.