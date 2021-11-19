Where to get the Old Rod and Quick Claw in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are a ton of items in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Some change the landscape of battles when held by Pokémon, while others provide new ways to catch Pokémon. We’re going to show you how to get the Key Item, Old Rod and Held Item, Quick Claw, in your playthrough. There’s only one requirement before you can claim either item.

Old Rod

Screenshot by Gamepur

After obtaining the Pokétch, head west of Jubilife City, you’ll see a small building, enter it and speak with the fisherman inside. Reply “yes” to his comments, and he’ll give you the Old Rod. The Old Rod can be registered to the plus button and has a one hundred percent chance to hook a Magikarp. The pure water-type Magikarp only learns Splash and Tackle before evolving into the mighty Gyarados at level 20.

Quick Claw

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head north of the Pokémart to the condominium. Chat with the blonde woman inside with the Pikachu and Pachirisu. She’ll give you the Quick Claw and explain how it works. When held by a Pokémon in battle, they can sometimes attack first, even if their speed stat is lower than their opponents. Some strong users of the Quick Claw early on are Geodude, Shinx, Bidoof, and Kricketot.