Where to get the Rampage of the Furies light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

There are a handful of attacks and abilities you can unlock as you play through God of War Ragnarok. These abilities will enhance your overall talents while playing the game, giving you access to unique attacks to use in combat. One of these attacks is called the Rampage of the Furies, a light runic attack for your Blades of Chaos. Here’s what you need to know about where to get the Rampage of the Furies in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get the Rampage of the Furies in God of War Ragnarok

You can find the Rampage of the Furies while exploring the Goddess Falls in Vanaheim. You can reach this location while attempting to complete the sidequest, Freya’s Missing Peace, which you can receive when you embark into the Vanaheim forest after completing this location with Freya.

After you receive the quest, you will need to unlock the gate protecting the Goddess Falls, and this occurs by searching through the Cliffside Ruins, destroying the brambles around the gold chain, and then reaching the top and using the chisel to reveal the runes to lower the large gate. Progress through this area with Freya, and she will have you search for three things that belong to her. First, on the right side, you will be searching for her circlet, where you can find the legendary chest with the Rampage of the Furies inside it.

When you are in the area where you find the circlet, go to the area’s entrance and use your Leviathan Axe on the small gap in the wall where you see a chain. Cut it, and a door will open where you battle the Nightmares. A Reaver will be inside the room, and you have to defeat them to unlock the chest, getting the Rampage of the Furies. It’s a light runic attack for your Blades of Chaos where you will swing your Blades of Chaos around Kratos that ends with a powerful cross-slash move, doing heavy damage to any character in front of you.