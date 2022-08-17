Where to get the Spicy Burger Recipe in Tower of Fantasy

There are a bunch of different recipes in Tower of Fantasy, all of them being helpful in improving your Satiety and giving your character various buffs. Unlocking them at a cooking station can be a chore, though, so finding a vendor that sells the recipe and buying it is much easier when you can do that. Here is how to unlock the Spicy Burger Recipe in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to buy the Spicy Burger Recipe in Tower of Fantasy

You can buy the Spicy Burger Recipe pretty early in your adventure in Tower of Fantasy. The Food Vendor that sells it is located in Banges Dock behind the counter beneath the sign with the tire on it beside Collie. This is up the stairs from the food place with the sign that says “Pizza Hot Fast Food.” This is also where you can buy the Crispy Chicken Burger and Steamed Crab Recipes. Talk to Margarette and you can buy the Recipe for 2,000 Gold. It’s only available to you one time, so don’t worry about accidentally buying it twice in the future.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have the Recipe in hand, you will need the following ingredients to make the Spicy Burger:

Three Homi Grain

Two Rear Hock

One Lettuce

Take those ingredients to a cook station to make it. When you have it cooked, eating the Spicy Burger will give you 10 Satiety, 1% physical attack damage boost, and an additional 35 physical damage boost for 900 seconds, or 15 minutes.

As you can see, the Spicy Burger is a nice little damage buff sandwich. Eat this before going into a tough fight for a nice little boost that will help things move along a bit quicker.