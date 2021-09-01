Where to leave secret documents at a bus stop in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Don’t miss your ride.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 13 is to leave a secret document at a bus stop. It’s a very simple task, as long as you know where the bus stops can be found. While bus stops can be found all over the map, only certain ones will be suitable for this challenge.
The bus stops will need to have a ghostly briefcase beside them that you can place the secret documents in. We have two of them for you, and you only need to do this once, so it won’t take very long to earn that 30000 XP.
To finish up this challenge, all you need to do is visit any of the bus stops and interact with the ghostly documents that you will be able to see there.
Pleasant Park
Steamy Stacks
Week 13 Legendary Challenges
- Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match (0/2) – 45000 XP
- Leave secret documents at a bus stop (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Leave an IO car at an alien settlement (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 13 Epic Quests
- Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP
- Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP