Where to obtain Literature Samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 2 is to obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row. You can actually get this challenge finished just by visiting Pleasant Park and Retail Row, thankfully.

Below you will find a video and maps show you where to go to find the literature samples.

Pleasant Park

The first literature sample in Pleasant Park can be found in the white house just on the southwest side of town. Go inside the door and take a left and it will be sitting on a bookshelf.

The second can be found in the house at the top of that street, and is in the room where Agent Jonesy tends to hang out. Once again, you can find it on a bookshelf.

Retail Row

The first literature sample at Lazy Lake can be found just inside the main door of the gas station. You can find it on a brochure rack.

After that, head to the spa building and then go downstairs. You will find another brochure rack down two flights of steps, and can grab the final piece of literature there.

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 2 challenges below:

Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Tame a boar

Deal damage with Mechanical weapons

Deal explosive damage to opponents

Ride different ziplines

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Get a headshot with a bow

Deal damage with bows

