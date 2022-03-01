Where to open Produce Boxes at Condo Canyon or Sleepy Sound in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 13 challenge of discovering five Produce Boxes in Condo Canyon and Sleepy Sound can be a tough task. The item isn’t exactly the most sought after and does tend to hide in the most unusual of places. No matter, both of these named locations have buildings filled with Produce Boxes; here’s where you should be heading.

Finding five Produce Boxes in Condo Canyon

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re in Condo Canyon, you can actually discover more than a dozen Produce Boxes. However, a majority of them will be in the pair of two-story buildings on the left side of the road. It is worth noting that each building will hold four boxes, with each floor having a shelf that holds two of them. If you’re having trouble discovering any of these, you can also find Produce Boxes in the grassy area left of Condo Canyon’s pool.

Finding five Produce Boxes in Sleepy Sound

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you haven’t dropped in yet, it may be best to start the match looking for Produce Boxes in Sleepy Sound. Specifically, you should head to Nom’s grocery store in the bottom left corner of the named location. The store holds four Produce Boxes, with three of them on its first floor. Once those are picked up, go to the truck behind Nom’s (as pictured above) to find another two boxes in the back of it.

25,000 XP will be given to you after completing the quest, but it doesn’t stop there. Week 13 holds another eight challenges that give the same amount of XP, including one requiring you to gather metal at Rustaway Shore, Windbreakers, or Wreck Ravine.

