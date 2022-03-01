How to gather metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Week 13 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 holds a number of quests that will send you to landmarks placed in the unvisited corners of the map. This includes a challenge requiring you to gather metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores. Luckily for quest-doers, all three of these places are actually phenomenal to drop into and supply enough metal that will last an entire match.

As shown below, each of these landmarks are fairly spread out from one another, but you will only have to go to one. Wreck Ravine is located in the top-left corner of the map, west of Logjam Lumberyard, as Windbreakers is on the island south of Greasy Grove. However, we advise dropping into Rustaway Shores, which is southwest of Chonker’s Speedway and does more than help complete the quest. For instance, there are six cars you can harvest for metal and a number of weapons and chests lying around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Additionally, Rustaway Shores is the closest to a named location, so you won’t be having to run too far to get extra gear. Once you have gathered just 100 metal from one of these landmarks, the quest will be checked off, and you will be rewarded with an addition 25,000 XP — not too shabby for a minute’s worth of work.

