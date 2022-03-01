How to swing under an arch with Web Shooters at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has certainly had some demanding seasonal challenges, but one Week 13 quest takes the cake. It will ask players that they not only find and use Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, but also swing under one of three particular structures. Though, we have found a few tricks that should aid you greatly and net you a mass amount of XP.

As complicated as this quest has the potential of being, here is a breakdown of every structure, their location, and the closest Web Shooters to each.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Covered Bridge : This location is northwest of Logjam Lumberyard and is just north of the snowy mountain’s Seven Outpost. Under the bridge, there is a set of Web Shooters stuck to a ledge on the mountain and is huddled next to a pair of trees.

: This location is northwest of Logjam Lumberyard and is just north of the snowy mountain’s Seven Outpost. Under the bridge, there is a set of Web Shooters stuck to a ledge on the mountain and is huddled next to a pair of trees. Big Bridge : West of Shifty Shafts, you’ll discover the biggest bridge on the map. You can find its closest Web Shooters on one of the poles that hold up the bridge.

: West of Shifty Shafts, you’ll discover the biggest bridge on the map. You can find its closest Web Shooters on one of the poles that hold up the bridge. Desert Arch: Southwest of Rocky Reels, the Desert Arch is essentially a bridge made of sand that connects two of the cliffs together. You can find the Web Shooters southeast of this location where there are webs and boulders placed between two mountains.

We advise players complete this challenge at the Big Bridge, as Web Shooters are closest to the location. Once they are obtain, simply point the Web Shooters under the bridge and the quest should be finished after you swing underneath. Like other weekly quests, this will net you 25,000 XP and maybe even five Battle Stars.

