Where to plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 is to plan some saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio. There are three sapling locations at each spot, so you can get this challenge finished up by just visiting one of them.

Stumpy Ridge can be found just the east of Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp. The Fork Knife Food Truck is located in the hills to the north of Lazy Lake, and the FN Radio Station is located to the east of Craggy Cliffs.

Players who visit these locations will find three small blue saplings at the locations marked on the images below. They can then interact with them to plant them, which will finish up the quest.

Stumpy Ridge

Fork Knife Food Truck

FN Radio

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Collect Bars – (0/500) 30,000XP

Spend Bars – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy Alien trees – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests