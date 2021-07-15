Where to plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Reforestation.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 is to plan some saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio. There are three sapling locations at each spot, so you can get this challenge finished up by just visiting one of them.
Stumpy Ridge can be found just the east of Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp. The Fork Knife Food Truck is located in the hills to the north of Lazy Lake, and the FN Radio Station is located to the east of Craggy Cliffs.
Players who visit these locations will find three small blue saplings at the locations marked on the images below. They can then interact with them to plant them, which will finish up the quest.
Stumpy Ridge
Fork Knife Food Truck
FN Radio
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Epic Quests
- Collect Bars – (0/500) 30,000XP
- Spend Bars – (0/500) 30,000 XP
- Destroy equipment on top of Abductors – (0/3) 30,000 XP
- Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas – (0/3) 30,000 XP
- Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery – (0/3) 30,000 XP
- Destroy Alien trees – (0/5) 30,000 XP
- Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio – (0/3) 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Place Prepper Supplies in Hayseed’s Farm (0/1) – 45,000 XP
- Deal damage to opponents in farms (0/25) – 30,000 XP
- Use an Inflate-A-Bull (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Place cow decoys in Farms (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Damage an alien-driven Saucer (0/25) – 30,000 XP