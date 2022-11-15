Where to search an open dumpster to find The Scientist’s research notes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is only days away from its finale, and that means players are now able to partake in more Paradise quests to learn what its ending entails. This includes the challenge of finding the last of The Scientist’s research notes, as Jonesy and Amie believe they may reveal what will happen to the current island. However, the notes can only be discovered in one of the game’s small, open dumpsters. Here’s where you can run into open dumpsters for this Paradise challenge in Fortnite.

Which dumpster has The Scientist’s research notes in Fortnite?

Although there are not many open dumpsters on the island, the quest can be completed just by searching one of the very few. The object typically spawn inside of POIs, such as Tainted Towers and Chonker’s Speedway, and rest outside their larger buildings. Once one is discovered, you can press your respective looting button to dive into its trash and have The Scientist’s research notes appear. Each open dumpster location is marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dumpster location #1 : Behind the Nom’s grocery store on the west side of Shiny Sound

: Behind the Nom’s grocery store on the west side of Shiny Sound Dumpster location #2 : Behind the gated building within Chrome Crossroads

: Behind the gated building within Chrome Crossroads Dumpster location #3 : At the center of Tainted Towers

: At the center of Tainted Towers Dumpster location #4 : Near the Mexican restaurant on the north side of Greasy Grove

: Near the Mexican restaurant on the north side of Greasy Grove Dumpster location #5 : On the side of the garages at Chonker’s Speedway

: On the side of the garages at Chonker’s Speedway Dumpster location #6: At the center of Cloudy Condos

The quest should then reward you with additional 32,000 XP to help progress you to your next Battle Pass level. As it will not lend you the next Paradise quest directly after, players will need to enter another match for Jonesy to give them the following task. Before the season is over, you can also take advantage of the High Octane questline in order to gain thousands of more XP. Most of its own challenges will require playing Creative, though some of its cosmetic rewards can be earned by driving the new Rocket League Octane car in battle royale modes.