Where to talk to the Joneses in Fortnite for the Spire Challenges – all locations

One of the Part 2 Spire Challenges is quite confusing, as you need to talk to the Joneses. There are multiple Joneses on the map, including some new ones, that you will need to track down and speak with to finish up this challenge.

We will be tracking them all down for you, and will keep this list updated as we find more. This might take us a little while, so check back for updates.

Jones Location #1

The first Jones can be found on the small island to the northeast of Steam Stacks. Interact with him, them pick the Spire option to progress the challenge.

Jones Location #2

The second Jones can be found at Coral Castle, and is actually Wreck Raider. Interact with him, them pick the Spire option to progress the challenge.

Jones Location 3

For the third Jones, go and visit Rex at the Dusted Depot.

Jones Location 4

For the fourth Jones, speak with Suntan Specialist on the beach at Sweaty Sands.

Jones Location 5

For the fifth Jones speak with Grill Sergeant to the north of Pleasant Park. Once you have spoken with the final Jones, you will need to make your way to pleasant Park to find Jones the First, who can be found in a house in the north west corner of the town.

You can find the rest of the Part 2 Spire Challenges below:

Play the Spire’s Message at a Guardian Outpost – 15000 XP

Talk to the Joneses (0/6) – 45000 XP

Play the Spire’s Message at a Guardian Outpost – 15000 XP

Talk to the Joneses (0/6) – 45000 XP

Talk to the Joneses (0/6) – 45000 XP

This guide is under construction.