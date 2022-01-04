Where to turn in Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy in Final Fantasy XIV – Astronomy Tomestone vendor location

The Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy will be handy tokens for you to earn in Final Fantasy XIV. You can earn these through the Duty Roulette after you’ve reached level 90 and you’ve completed the final Endwalker Main Quest Scenario for the base game. You’ll need to find the two vendors that accept these tokens to receive the items, though. Here’s what you need to know about where to turn in Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy in Final Fantasy XIV.

You need to find two vendors in Final Fantasy XIV that accept Tomestones of Astronomy. The first vendor is Cihanti in Radz-at-Han, and you can find them at coordinates (X:10.8, Y:10.3). They will be offering you exclusive gear items for your Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy.

The second vendor is Khaldeen in Radz-at-Han at coordinates (X:10.9, Y:10.4). They will be offering you ways to enhance your gear in exchange for Astronomy Tomestones. Both vendor locations are pretty close to one another, making them easy to find when you’ve earned enough tokens

You can only earn a total of 450 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy per week, so don’t expect to run through your daily roulette every seven days and receive the full amount. Instead, plan out your week accordingly and prepare to split up the amount of work you’ll need to do, or you can try completing everything you need to do over a weekend. You can carry a total of 2,000 Astronomy Tomestones on your character.