Which Genshin Impact Realm layout should you pick

With the Serenitea Pot added to Genshin Impact, players will have a choice to make about where they wish to build their home. The Serenitea Pot will gives players a choice between three different Realm layouts when they first load into it.

While all the domains looks different, with regard to gameplay they are basically the same. Each one begins with one small area, and as you level up over time you can expand it to add more land to build on.

You will also be able to get access to all three areas by building up your Trust Rank with Tubby, the keeping of the Pot. As such, it doesn’t really matter which one you pick, as the differences are strictly aesthetic rather than any particular features or benefits from the different realm layouts.

Floating Abode

An island cluster in mid-air. Typical feature of many adepti realms. A boundless world featuring nothing besides a cluster of islands.

Emerald Peak

A cloud-piercing mountain peak. Well, that’s how it looks, at least. But being inside a teapot and all, the highest mountain reaches no higher than the stalk of a tea leaf.

Cool Isle

An island cluster surrounded by water. One wonders how many cups of tea can be brewed from this vast ocean.