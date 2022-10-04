Which hero should you try first in Overwatch 2? Answered

With Overwatch 2 hosting a bunch of playable heroes, choosing who to play in any game can be a little rough. However, everyone likely has an early favorite they want to give a try, even if they are not great for them. Here are our recommendations if you are struggling to try out a hero in your first Overwatch 2 match.

What hero should you try first in Overwatch 2?

Your first hero choice in Overwatch 2 will depend on your previous experience in the game. If you played a lot of the previous game, you would probably want to go with your main. Some returning heroes like Orisa, Doomfist, Sombra, and Bastion have gotten big updates, so seeing how different they are now could be a good time. If you are interested in the new additions, Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko are all great choices and fill any of the roles you need in your game.

If you are a completely new player, you will have a smaller pool of heroes to choose from as you play games and familiarize yourself with how the game works. For ease of use, we recommend D.Va, Soldier 76, or Mercy. Each one of them is very easy to understand and get good use out of. However, with the low stakes in Quick Play, we recommend looking at the roster you have available and just choosing someone to play, don’t stress out too much about it. You won’t be unlocking Competitive for a while, which is where you want to play seriously.

Don’t worry too much about getting good with everyone right away; that will come in time. Start out by choosing favorites in each role and develop your play with them as you go. From there, you can branch out and try new heroes with more complex controls and abilities.