Who are the voice actors in Octopath Traveler 2? Full voice cast

Octopath Traveler 2, the pixelated HD-2D game from Square-Enix, features a large main cast of eight characters (hence the name Octopath). Despite being a pixelated game, though, Octopath Traveler 2 is fully voiced, and there is some real talent behind the microphones of these characters. Who are these prolific voice actors/actresses that bring these characters to life? Here is the full voice cast list.

Agnea – Xanthe Huynh

Image via iMDb

Angea, the dancer, is voiced by none other than Xanthe Huynh, a voice actress who has lent her talent to multiple significant franchises over the years. You may recognize her voice from Persona 5, where she voiced Haru Okumura, Marianne from Fire Emblem Three Houses/Hopes, and Narve Oparyn in Triangle Strategy. Huynh got her start in voice acting after competing in a voice acting competition at Anime Expo and being invited to audition afterward with Bang Zoom! Entertainment.

Castti – Sarah Wiedenheft

Image via Sarahwiedenheft.com

Sarah Wiedenheft, best known for voicing Zeno in Dragon Ball Super, Power in Chainsaw Man, and Suika in Dr. Stone, is also the voice of Castti in Octopath Traveler 2. Castti is an apothecary who is found adrift at sea and struck with heavy amnesia. All she remembers is her ability to heal others as she embarks on a journey to discover who she is.

Hikari – Howard Wang

Image via howardwangvo.com

Howard Wang has spent the last eight years building out his resume to include roles such as Guang-Hong Ji in Yuri on Ice, Whitley Schnee in RWBY, and Falkner in Pokemon Masters. He does a wide variety of work in anime and video games. Wang voices Hikari in Octopath Traveler 2, a young prince who wishes for peace in his war-stricken country. Fun fact, Wang is married to fellow voice actress Amber Lee Connors.

Ochette – Suzie Yeung

Image via suzieyeungvo.com

Despite being born in Maine, Suzie Yeung also speaks Cantonese and Mandarin Chinese and does voice acting in those languages as well as English. She has only been doing voice acting since 2019, but she’s had much success since her start. Her roles include Yuffie in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Lei Kugo in Live A Live, Eula in Genshin Impact, and Makima in Chainsaw Man. She voices Ochette in Octopath Traveler 2, the huntress trying to save her home from approaching danger.

Osvald – Alejandro Saab

Image via iMDb

Osvald, the scholar who has been wrongfully imprisoned for the death of his wife and child in Octopath Traveler 2, is voiced by Alejandro Saab. Saab’s prolific work includes voicing Yuri in Fire Emblem Three Houses, Cyno in Genshin Impact, and Jed in Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. He is another Octopath voice actor married to another voice actress, Hayden Daviau.

Partitio – Jas Patrick

Image via iMDb

New to the acting scene, Patrick voices Partitio, a swashbuckling merchant who wishes to erase poverty throughout the world of Octopath Traveler 2. While he doesn’t have a lot of credits to his name, Patrick has appeared in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Scissor Seven, and Brawl Stars.

Temenos – Jordan Dash Cruz

Image via jdcvoices.com

Cruz is a newer voice actor on the block, but he still has some famous IPs to lend to his acting resume. These roles include Dominic from Spy x Family, Shaun from Shadow House, and Titan in Dr. Stone. In Octopath Traveler 2, he voices Temenos, the cleric, a religious man who is determined to uncover the secrets that lie at the heart of a tragic accident that happened at your church.

Throne – Erica Mendez

Image via iMDb

Erica Mendez became interested in voice acting at a young age when she attempted to mimic characters from her favorite shows and video games. Now, she gets to voice famous characters, such as Ryuko from Kill La Kill, Bernedetta from Fire Emblem Three Houses/Hopes, Hughette from Triangle Strategy, and Gon from Hunter x Hunter. In Octopath Traveler 2, she voiced Throne, a thief who wants to escape the killing business and obtain her own freedom.