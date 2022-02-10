Who is the voice actor for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko is one of the most anticipated characters to come to Genshin Impact in some time. As always, people are very curious to know about the voice actors that will be bringing the character to life. Well, players will be able to get to know that character very soon, as she will arrive in the game on February 16.

Yae Miko Voice Actors in Genshin Impact

Ratana – Yae Miko English Voice Actor

Ratana has been voice acting for over a decade, with credits in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Marvel’s Avengers, Legends of Runeterra, and Netflix’s Trese animated series. The actor fell in love with singing, theater, and performing at a young age. She would balance her early artistic desires with a career in marketing and advertising.

Sakura Ayane – Yae Miko Japanese Voice Actor

Sakura Ayane is another veteran of the industry with over 10 years of experience. She has appeared in dozens of productions, including video games like Fate/Grand Order, Fire Emblem Heroes, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Another Eden, and Persona 5 Strikers.

Little is known about Yae Miko yet, although as an Inazuma character there is an expectation that she will be another Electro user who will be armed with a Catalyst. Even more interesting, we can expect some story quests to further flesh out a character that has been very important in the overall story of the world of Genshin Impact in recent months.