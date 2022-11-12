Why does Freya attack Kratos? God of War Ragnarok plot explained

At the very start of God of War Ragnarok, Kratod and Atreus are out hunting, when they realise a snowstorm is coming, and that it’s time to go home. They load up their wolf-drawn sled and set off through the forest. Soon they hear the call of a falcon, and Atreus asks, “Is it her?” And pretty soon we found out that it is her — namely Freya, Norse goddess of love and beauty — and that she is really angry with Kratos. She immediately sets about trying to kill him, and he doesn’t really try to fight back. If you never played 2018’s God of War, or your memory is a little hazy, then you might be wondering what all this is about.

Related: How to complete Freya’s Missing Peace in God of War Ragnarok

Why is Freya mad at Kratos?

Freya is mad at Kratos because Kratos killed her son, Baldur. Kratos did this because it was the only way to stop Baldur from killing Freya, and Baldur was trying to kill Freya because of a protective spell she had cast on him that he regarded as a curse. The spell made him almost totally invincible, but as a side effect it completely numbed his senses, rendering him incapable of feeling anything at all. This was torture for Baldur, and he despised his mother for it.

Do Kratos and Freya get together?

That all depends on what you mean by “get together”, but whatever you have in mind, there are definitely spoilers ahead. The old-fashioned romantics among you will be disappointed to learn that no romance develops between Freya and Kratos during God of War Ragnarok. However, they do settle their differences and join forces later in the game, so they do “get together” in some sense. But there are no noticeable hints that their relationship is anything more than one of friendship and comradery.