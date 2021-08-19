Why is my bike whining in RiMS Racing?

RiMS Racing is an incredibly accurate motorcycle racing simulator. The game is so much more than pure racing and tight corners, though. You’ve got to maintain your bike as you work your way through the available events; otherwise, something might go wrong. In this guide, we’ll explain what to do if your bike starts to whine while you’re racing.

Why is your bike whining?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There could be a few reasons for your bike to suddenly start whining while you race. It’s most likely an issue with your wheels or exhaust, though there’s every chance that it’s a deeper issue in another part of the vehicle. If you notice the whining start suddenly out of nowhere during a race, check the status screen to see if any of the parts on your bike are particularly worn. This is a good window into your bike’s general health and will inform what you do next.

How to stop your bike whining

Screenshot by Gamepur

If your bike is whining, there are a few things you can do to correct it. First, if the whining starts in the middle of a race, you need to make a pit stop. Once you have, change out your tires, refuel, and even check your brake fluid. The tire change should fix any issues that are only on the surface level. If the issue is deeper, though, you’re going to need to head back to your HQ.

In your HQ, you can check out your bike in the Workshop. Here, you can see the status of every single part of your ride. Anything that has an exclamation mark next to it is completely worn out and needs to be replaced. Not all of these parts will be responsible for the whining you’re hearing, but some, such as those on the wheels, need to be fixed as soon as possible to stop that whining sound you’re hearing.

Finally, you can just leave the whining and see if it goes away. If you’ve recently changed a few parts on your ride, the whining could be those parts settling in. On the other hand, the parts could also be wearing out, and this whining is their last scream. You’ll notice if a part has completely worn out because your bike will underperform, so use your best judgment if you’re going to leave the noise until it either stops or becomes too annoying.