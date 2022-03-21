Why is there a queue for Fortnite? Answered

Every now and then, when you try and enter an online game like Fortnite, you will be placed in a queue. This means that you can not enter the game until your spot in the line has come up. Waiting can be frustrating, especially when it is for a lengthy amount of time. So, why does Fortnite have a queue?

If you have tried entering Fortnite but are immediately placed into a queue, that means that the Fortnite servers are currently being overloaded with traffic. This often happens at the beginning of special events, like the end of a chapter or the start of a new season. So many people are trying to jump onto the game simultaneously, which is making the game unstable. To combat this, Epic Games will slow down the number of people entering the game so that it will run better.

If you are curious about the state of Fortnite, you can check out the Fortnite Support Twitter page, where they will post updates about how the game is running. If there are currently issues with people accessing the servers, they will post about it there, and you can get regular updates. Once traffic has slowed down a little, or the issue is fixed, you should not have to deal with a queue anymore.