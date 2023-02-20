Wild Hearts Achievement and Trophy guide – full Achievement and Trophy list

Gamers can’t get enough of EA’s latest triple-A, RPG title Wild Hearts, with many players getting addicted to the game’s feudal Japan setting and creative monster designs. Like any new game that gamers become obsessed with, many players aim to gain all available trophies and achievements for the title. There are 48 achievements and trophies for you to gather in Wild Hearts, and they involve you hunting specific kemono monsters, using specific techniques, obtaining seals, and using the online functionality.

Related: Wild Hearts Monster List – All Kemono in Wild Hearts

All Achievements and Trophies in Wild Hearts

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Achievements and Trophies lists are virtually identical, with the exception being if you gain every Wild Hearts trophy on a PlayStation console, you will be rewarded with the coveted WILD HEARTS Platinum trophy. If you earn every Achievement of Wild Hearts on an Xbox console, you will be rewarded with 1,000 gamerscore. Trophies are ranked as a Bronze, Silver, or Gold tier, while Achievements are separated by how much gamerscore rewarded. The easier the Achievement, the less gamerscore you receive.

The full list of Achievements and Trophies can be viewed below:

Bronze Trophies/15 Gamerscore

Artful Assister: Provide assistance 5 times.

Provide assistance 5 times. Axer of Auspice: Deliver Minato from disaster.

Deliver Minato from disaster. Bewitched by Bathing: Develop every different restorative bath.

Develop every different restorative bath. Big Spender: Spend 30,000 on goods from the store.

Spend 30,000 on goods from the store. Bonds of Enmity: Hunt the fateful kemono.

Hunt the fateful kemono. Budding Conjuror: Conjure 200 basic Karakuri.

Conjure 200 basic Karakuri. Canyon of Karakuri: Conjure 30 dragon Karakuri in the Akikure Canyon.

Conjure 30 dragon Karakuri in the Akikure Canyon. Charmed by the Hunt: Gather your first talisman from the wilderness.

Gather your first talisman from the wilderness. Commencing of Quests: Complete your first quest for a citizen of Minato.

Complete your first quest for a citizen of Minato. Counter Specialist: Deflect 20 kemono attacks using fusion Karakuri.

Deflect 20 kemono attacks using fusion Karakuri. Distance Devourer: Travel a distance of 10,000m by Karakuri.

Travel a distance of 10,000m by Karakuri. Fair Means or Foul: Inflict a status ailment upon a kemono 20 times.

Inflict a status ailment upon a kemono 20 times. Fusion Conjuror: Conjure a fusion Karakuri 50 times.

Conjure a fusion Karakuri 50 times. Helpful Heart: Revive a fellow hunter online for the first time.

Revive a fellow hunter online for the first time. Hidden History: Obtain your first document.

Obtain your first document. Human Believer: Reach the limits of human-path affinity by modifying armor.

Reach the limits of human-path affinity by modifying armor. Jack of All Trades: Obtain 90 seals from Nobumitsu.

Obtain 90 seals from Nobumitsu. Karakuri Fortress: Conjure 30 dragon karakuri at Fuyufusagi Fort.

Conjure 30 dragon karakuri at Fuyufusagi Fort. Karakuri Isle: Conjure 30 dragon karakuri on Natsukodachi Isle.

Conjure 30 dragon karakuri on Natsukodachi Isle. Karakuri Minato: Conjure 15 dragon Karakuri in Minato.

Conjure 15 dragon Karakuri in Minato. Karakuri Trail: Conjure 30 dragon Karakuri along the Harugasumi Way.

Conjure 30 dragon Karakuri along the Harugasumi Way. Kemono at Heart: Reach the limits of kemono-path affinity by modifying armor.

Reach the limits of kemono-path affinity by modifying armor. Kemono Hunter: Finish 30 kemono.

Finish 30 kemono. Land of the Rising Sun: Reach Azuma.

Reach Azuma. Left Arm Leverager: Activate your “hunter’s arm” 30 times.

Activate your “hunter’s arm” 30 times. Man-Machine Master: Use a Karakuri attack 100 times.

Use a Karakuri attack 100 times. Master of the Skies: Fly 150 meters with a glider.

Fly 150 meters with a glider. Memory Rouser: Awaken 20 types of karakuri.

Awaken 20 types of karakuri. Mighty Marmelizer: Finish a mighty kemono within 5 minutes.

Finish a mighty kemono within 5 minutes. Mountain Splitter: Face the mighty kemono.

Face the mighty kemono. Quintessence of Form: Enhance one Tsukumo form to the maximum.

Enhance one Tsukumo form to the maximum. Snare Specialist: Catch 100 creatures in the wilderness.

Catch 100 creatures in the wilderness. Style Seeker: Dye armor for the first time.

Dye armor for the first time. Subsistence Skills: Complete your first food processing.

Complete your first food processing. Team Hunter: Complete 20 quests online.

Complete 20 quests online. Tender Touch: Pet a small kemono 30 times.

Silver Trophies/30 Gamerscore

Expert Conjuror: Conjure 1000 basic Karakuri.

Conjure 1000 basic Karakuri. Flawless Crystal: Finish a kemono before it can land a single attack on you.

Finish a kemono before it can land a single attack on you. Haven Hunter: Open up all possible camps.

Open up all possible camps. Reincarnation Cycle Stopper: Discover the end of the story.

Discover the end of the story. Relentless Kemono Hunter: Finish 300 kemono.

Finish 300 kemono. Single Minded: Finish 50 kemono with a single weapon type.

Finish 50 kemono with a single weapon type. Superlative View: Complete all building extensions and restorations.

Complete all building extensions and restorations. Threaded Harmony: Enlarge a single dragon pit as much as possible.

Enlarge a single dragon pit as much as possible. Unrivaled in Arms: Obtain an extremely valuable weapon.

Obtain an extremely valuable weapon. Volatile Vocation: Hunt your first deeply volatile kemono.

Gold Trophies/80 Gamerscore