Will B.R.U.T.E Mechs Be In Fortnite OG Season?

The Fortnite OG Season will have several returning assets and features returning to the game that hasn’t been around since Chapter 1. One thing some players are curious about is the return of B.R.U.T.E. Mechs and bringing them back to the Battle Royale.

B.R.U.T.E. Mechs were some of the toughest creations to fight during a Battle Royale match, but they made it more interesting for some players who enjoyed a proper challenge. They brought all of that to the table. What do we know about if B.R.U.T.E. mechs are going to be in Fortnite OG Season?

Will Fortnite OG Season Have B.R.U.T.E. Mechs?

The return of the fearsome B.R.U.T.E. Mech looks rather cloudy right now. However, their files have been picked up by various dataminers who are running through the Fortnite OG code right now. As it stands, they do appear to be returning, but at what time, that remains to be seen. Some dataminers believe that they will be making a return because a lot of assets were added to the Fortnite code surrounding them, but nothing has been verified or shared at this time.

The BRUTE *might* be returning during Season 5, as a lot of assets were added for it. — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) November 2, 2023

Hypex, a notable data miner in the Fortnite community, believes that it could appear close to the end of the Fortnite OG Season, referring to it as the end of Chapter 1. These were found alongside the many other assets discovered ahead of the Fortnite O.G. Season, which is set to launch on the morning of November 3, 2023.

The Fortnite OG Season is a huge throwback to many weapons, landmarks, items, and vehicles that haven’t been around since Chapter 1. Each week, several weapons, vehicles, items, and even landmarks will be swapped out with new ones, so expect a lot of changes throughout the Fortnite OG Season, even if it’s only set to last a month. After it concludes, it looks like Epic Games will shift over to Chapter 5, and a brand new adventure for Fortnite players.

The MECH is updated to potentially return at the end of Chapter 1 ‼️ #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/siehKaqNla — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 3, 2023

Look for the fearsome B.R.U.T.E. Mech during the Fortnite OG Season. We’ll see if we can get any confirmation about them closer to the official release of the season. If they do come out, it looks like it’s closer to the final week, which feels fitting.