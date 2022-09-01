Will FIFA 23 be available on Xbox Game Pass?

EA Sports’ FIFA is consistently one of the most anticipated video games of the year. FIFA 23 is no exception to that as it will be released on September 27. But, not everyone wants to spend $60 for an upcoming game. For this, players can look towards at subscription services where they can install a huge collection of games for a generally cheaper price. The Game Pass subscription service is definitely popular among Xbox users, and as such, they anticipate major titles to be made available on the service. So, fans of the series will wonder whether FIFA 23 will be available on Game Pass at launch or ever at all.

Will FIFA 23 be on Xbox Game Pass at launch?

Unfortunately, FIFA 23 will not be available for Xbox Game Pass on its release on September 27. But, that doesn’t mean that it won’t ever be on the service. FIFA 22 was released in September 2021 and the game made its way to Game Pass on June 24, of this year nine months after it was released. By that time, most of the European leagues ended, so there were not many major updates to be made to the game. FIFA 23 was also revealed about a month later after FIFA 22 was added to Game Pass. So, if history is any indication, FIFA 23 should be added by June 2023. This would mean, that the game will be added to Xbox Game Pass by the end of its life cycle and just before the reveal of the newly renamed EA Sports FC.

While EA hasn’t commented on whether FIFA 23 will be available on Game Pass, all the games between FIFA 19 and FIFA 22 were made available on Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. So, it is logical that FIFA 23 will also be getting the same treatment. If players want to get a taste of FIFA 23 on Game Pass then they need to purchase a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes EA Play as well. Through that, they can access a 10-hour trial of FIFA 23 when it releases on September 27.