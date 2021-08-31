Can you catch a shiny Lugia in Pokémon Go? – September 1, 2021

This season in Pokémon Go, the Season of Mischief it’s all about Hoopa and capturing the mythical Pokémon, but there are several legendary Pokémon along the way. Starting on September 1, Lugia is the first legendary Pokémon player will have the chance to capture. It’s an excellent Pokémon to use in the Ultra and Master League, and it’ll also come with the exclusive charged move, aeroblast. But what are the chances of you capturing a shiny Lugia?

At this time, we don’t know if Lugia will be shiny or not. Our best guess is that there will not be a chance for players to capture a shiny Lugia, simply because on the Pokémon Go blog that announced Lugia’s return on September 1, it did not mention a shiny version being possible. Developers Niantic has been better lately about communicating to players if a shiny version of a Pokémon will be available. For a five-star raid announcement to not include the line of capturing a shiny version, chances are it won’t be possible.

We’ll update this guide if we learn that a shiny version is available. Right now, we’re going to say that there is no chance for these five-star raids to have a shiny Lugia. These raids will be available starting at 10 AM in your local time zone on September 1 and continue until the 14. After that, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids worldwide in their respective regions, and those three Pokémon will have shiny versions available.