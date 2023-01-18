Will Rick and Morty content be removed from Fortnite?

When a public-facing figure is hit with a major controversy, the consequences often bleed into unforeseen results. When it was discovered that Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment, many wondered how the brand will be affected moving forward. Roiland’s charges don’t only affect the television show, they also potentially could influence Rick and Morty content in other content, including the Rick and Morty Fortnite skins. Below, we’ll look at the chances of Epic Games removing the Rick and Morty skins in Fortnite.

Related: All Oathbound quests in Fortnite and how to complete them

Will Epic Games remove the Rick and Morty skins from Fortnite?

How Roiland’s charges affect the Rick and Morty skins in Fortnite is unknown at the time of this writing. Epic Games has not commented on Roiland’s controversy. Controversies with prominent public figures have often forced companies to remove all traces of that figure within their brand so that they are not complicit in promoting a divisive figure. Roiland is not only the co-creator of Rick and Morty, but he is also the voice of both of the titular characters.

The skins of Rick and Morty do not feature voice clips from Roiland, and neither character resembles Roiland, so the characters could get a pass and not be associated with him. Fortnite skins are often switched out in the store, meaning the Rick and Morty skins are not always available. If the controversy with Roiland becomes too heated, or if the association with the controversial figure proves not worth it anymore for Epic Games, the company could potentially never put the Rick and Morty skins back into the store.

Related: Rick and Morty fans have new Fortnite skins to snag: Mr. Meeseeks and Queen Summer

Roiland’s charges are still early in development, and he hasn’t even had a full trial yet. Epic Games and several companies will probably wait to see how the whole thing plays out and decide if they should react accordingly. If anything, Roiland’s charges will have a deeper effect on the Rick and Morty show, in which he is one of the primary creative driving forces.

Earlier this week, it became public that Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence, in connection with a 2020 incident, based on a criminal complaint filed in May 2020 by the Orange County District Attorney. Since the initial complaint, Roiland has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the case has gone through a dozen court hearings and pre-trial hearings. No trial has been set yet.