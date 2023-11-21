Eminem Explodes into Fortnite OG’s Upcoming Big Bang Event

Fortnite leakers today have been posting about the game’s latest event, set to be its biggest ever, Big Bang. The event will feature a series of crossovers with well-known franchises, but rapper Eminem will be the cover star receiving multiple exclusive skins.

Reliable Fortnite leaker HypeX has posted images of the game’s latest event today. The cover art shows none other than Eminem, an artist players have longed to see an in-game crossover with for years. The leaks also confirm Eminem will have multiple outfits for players to gain access to and use in what is being called the biggest Fortnite event ever.

Related: How To Unlock Time Breaker Super Style Skins In Fortnite OG Season

Fortnite OG’s Big Bang Event Will Feature Eminem, LEGO & New Game Modes

The leaks for Fortnite’s Big Bang event come courtesy of data leakers have been able to sift through in the game’s latest update. Leakers such as HypeX began sharing details earlier today, including a couple of new game modes for players to enjoy.

The Fortnite "BIG BANG" Event will be the BIGGEST one to date. It's 1.5GB+ making it the biggest in terms of files size alone ‼️



It'll also feature Eminem, LEGO, Rhythm Mode & Racing Mode. Here's the OFFICIAL Image 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AtsNIwpSMR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 21, 2023

The Big Bang event will include Eminem, who has a featured skin some players can already see in Fortnite, a LEGO crossover, and two new game modes. The new game modes are said to be a Rhythm and Racing mode, which we’d expect to play out somehow in each match.

🔔 Fortnite NEW Eminem Skin and Edit Style Showcase https://t.co/aLambE1a7g pic.twitter.com/MrsWlYE5D6 — Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) November 21, 2023

In addition to a base Eminem skin, there will be a Marshall Never More skin with a Marshall Magma Style. As more details leak, it looks like there could be more Eminem variant skins, though we’ll need to wait until Epic Games confirms everything, or more leakers have time to crawl through Fortnite’s files.

The current in-game season, Fortnite OG, is set to end around the start of December 2023. According to HypeX, the Big Bang Event takes place on December 2, 2023, meaning it could be used to end the season.

With a LEGO crossover and two new game modes, it’s easy to see why this event will be the biggest Fortnite has ever seen. Details on whether skins or other items can be unlocked by attending the event haven’t been released, but we imagine there will be a plethora of rewards for those who join. It’s also yet to be revealed whether the event includes an in-game concert from Eminem as other artists, including Fall Out Boy, have done in the past.