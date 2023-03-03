Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty full achievements and trophies guide

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG by developed by Team Ninja set in a fantasy version of ancient China. The game features robust action combat against monsters and demons while the player is able to upgrade their character and unleash new abilities to claim victory. The game is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and features a large list of accomplishments to earn. Let’s break down all achievements and trophies for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

All achievements and trophies list for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Here is a list of the achievements and trophies for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ordered from easiest to achieve to hardest. Keep in mind that this list contains spoilers for sections of the game.

Best Flag Forward – Raised your first Battle Flag.

– Raised your first Battle Flag. Sharp Reflexes – Successfully deflected 10 critical blows.

– Successfully deflected 10 critical blows. Wizardry Beginner – Learned your first Wizardry Spell.

– Learned your first Wizardry Spell. Journey’s Beginning – Awakened from the sleep of death at the sound of the Blindfolded Boy’s voice.

– Awakened from the sleep of death at the sound of the Blindfolded Boy’s voice. Righteous Judgment – Exacted vengeance 10 times.

– Exacted vengeance 10 times. Vulnerable Moments – Landed 50 Fatal Strikes.

– Landed 50 Fatal Strikes. Vow of the Stalwart – Swore an oath with Zhao Yun.

– Swore an oath with Zhao Yun. Unstoppable – Raised Morale Rank to 20 for the first time.

– Raised Morale Rank to 20 for the first time. At Fifteen I Joined the Army – Reached Level 15.

– Reached Level 15. Craftsmanship – Upgraded your first piece of equipment.

– Upgraded your first piece of equipment. Will of the Loyal – Swore an oath with Guan Yu and Zhang Fei.

– Swore an oath with Guan Yu and Zhang Fei. First Phase – Interacted with the Five Phases for the first time.

– Interacted with the Five Phases for the first time. How Cute! – Fed your first Shitieshou.

– Fed your first Shitieshou. Staunching Heresy – Defeated all Warlocks performing the ritual in “The Valley of Crying Wraiths.”

– Defeated all Warlocks performing the ritual in “The Valley of Crying Wraiths.” Ambition of the Tiger – Swore an oath with Sun Jian.

– Swore an oath with Sun Jian. Guardian of Peace – Swore an oath with Zuo Ci.

– Swore an oath with Zuo Ci. Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero – Swore an oath with Cao Cao.

– Swore an oath with Cao Cao. All That Glitters – Embedded your first jewel at the Forge.

– Embedded your first jewel at the Forge. Dogged Justice – Saved the captured Hermits in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch.”

– Saved the captured Hermits in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch.” Side by Side – Dominated 10 battlefields with a companion.

– Dominated 10 battlefields with a companion. Call to Arms – Used 10 Tiger Seals.

– Used 10 Tiger Seals. Merit beyond Measure – Received a sworn brothers’ boon for the first time.

– Received a sworn brothers’ boon for the first time. Decor Maketh the Man – Decorated your first item at the Forge.

– Decorated your first item at the Forge. Mightiest of Men – Repelled Lu Bu’s forces.

– Repelled Lu Bu’s forces. Fantastic Form – Equipped a full 4 Star set consisting of: melee weapon, ranged weapon, accessory, and 4 armor pieces.

– Equipped a full 4 Star set consisting of: melee weapon, ranged weapon, accessory, and 4 armor pieces. Strung Bow – Defeated 5 foes with a ballista in “The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass.”

– Defeated 5 foes with a ballista in “The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass.” Guidance of the Constellations – Swore an oath with Lady Zhen.

– Swore an oath with Lady Zhen. Succession – Swore an oath with Sun Ce and Sun Quan.

– Swore an oath with Sun Ce and Sun Quan. Only at Eighty Did I Finally Return – Reached Level 80.

– Reached Level 80. Familial Ties – Swore an oath with Hong Jing.

– Swore an oath with Hong Jing. Heroes Will Rise – Repelled Xielong in “Centuries of Glory Burned Away.”

– Repelled Xielong in “Centuries of Glory Burned Away.” The Steadfast Duo – Swore an oath with Xiahou Dun and Xiahou Yuan.

– Swore an oath with Xiahou Dun and Xiahou Yuan. Fearless Warrior – Swore an oath with Zhang Liao.

– Swore an oath with Zhang Liao. Entrusted Legacy – Swore an oath with Lu Bu.

– Swore an oath with Lu Bu. Battle-hardened – Dominated 15 sub battlefields.

– Dominated 15 sub battlefields. Eye for an Eye – Fended off invaders 10 times.

– Fended off invaders 10 times. Aspiration and Amity – Swore an oath with Liu Bei.

– Swore an oath with Liu Bei. Adamantine – Upgraded a piece of armor to its fullest capacity.

– Upgraded a piece of armor to its fullest capacity. Open Eyes – Heard the Blindfolded Boy’s decision.

– Heard the Blindfolded Boy’s decision. Annihilator of Evil – Defeated Yu Ji.

– Defeated Yu Ji. Dreams of Unity – Swore an oath with Yuan Shao.

– Swore an oath with Yuan Shao. Keen-edged – Upgraded a weapon to its fullest capacity.

– Upgraded a weapon to its fullest capacity. Pots and Potions – Upgraded the Dragon’s Cure Pot to its greatest capacity and effectiveness.

– Upgraded the Dragon’s Cure Pot to its greatest capacity and effectiveness. Ascension – Gave a certain someone the maximum amount of Golden Cicada Shells.

– Gave a certain someone the maximum amount of Golden Cicada Shells. Wizardry Master – Learned all Wizardry Spells.

– Learned all Wizardry Spells. How Precious! – Fed all of the Shitieshou.

– Fed all of the Shitieshou. Fly It High – Raised all Battle Flags.

– Raised all Battle Flags. Great Gatherings – Joined forces with all available warriors.

– Joined forces with all available warriors. Well-read – Collected all tablets.

– Collected all tablets. Hunting the Great Deer – Dominated all main and sub battlefields.

– Dominated all main and sub battlefields. Wo Long – Obtained all trophies.

Unlocking all of these achievements and trophies will check off 100% completion for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.