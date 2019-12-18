Brawl Stars Generates $422 Million in Revenue During First Year

Brawl Stars has generated $422 million in gross revenue during its first year, according to a report by data analytics firm Sensor Tower. The mobile multiplayer PVP battle game was officially published by Finnish mobile studio Supercell in December of 2018, after an 18-month soft launch in June of 2017.

Players in South Korea made up the largest share of revenue across both the Google Play and App Store, accounting for $94 million or 22 percent. The United States followed in second with $73 million or 17 percent, along with Germany in third, representing 8 percent with $35 million.

Brawl Stars ranked behind other Supercell titles like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. However, it was first for player spending in Asia, which made up 34 percent of player spending in the title. The $143 million from Asia also represented 38 percent of the Supercell’s total earnings from the region, across all of its games.

Brawl Stars has brought in 141 million unique downloads globally to date, with Brazilian players accumulating nearly 14 million of the total. The United States accounted for 13 million, with Russia in third at 12 million installs.

Users on the Google Play store contributed the majority of in-game revenue, with $242 million or 57 percent of all players spending. The App Store made up the remaining $180 million or 43 percent of the total. The Google Play store also made up the majority with 106 million downloads or 75 percent of the total - it means the average revenue per download for Brawl Stars approximately $2.90.

