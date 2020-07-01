Nintendo Announces Pokémon Direct Presentation, Livestreaming Jan. 9

The next Pokémon Direct will take place on Jan. 9, Nintendo announced today. The presentation will take place at 6:30am PT/9:30am ET and will be live-streamed on the official Nintendo Youtube channel. Scheduled to last for roughly 20 minutes, the Direct will focus solely on Pokémon.

We suspect the presentation might be an announcement for Pokémon Home, which will allow players to store Pokémon from games like Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Pokémon GO. While players will also be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Home to Sword and Shield, this function will be limited to just the Pokémon that appear in the game's Pokédex.

Until now, the only thing known about a potential release date was that Pokémon Home would arrive in early 2020. The service seems to be designed to replace Pokémon Bank, so we expect it to have a similar price point at $4.99 annually. Or it could potentially be bundled in with the price of Nintendo's Switch Online service, which runs $3.99 per month, or $19.99 per year.

It is also possible that we see some events or new content announced for games like Sword and Shield, Pokémon GO, or Pokémon Masters. We may even see something about Pokémon Sleep, the planned sleep companion app, which Nintendo has been notably lacking on details about.

And while it has not been very long since Sword and Shield released, and it's not likely, we might even get a hint about a mainline Pokémon game coming our way this year. With a potential Nintendo Switch Pro launching this year, it would make sense for Nintendo to have plans for some of their biggest franchises releasing new entries as well.

Next page