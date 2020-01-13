Teamfight Tactics will come to mobile in March and will be cross platform

Teamfight Tactics is “coming for your phones” in March.

Mobile games are rapidly improving from the days of Candy Crush and Bejeweled. Graphics are better, gameplay lasts longer, and in some cases, the games are ones found on PC first. Teamfight Tactics, a strategy game from the developers of League of Legends, is on its way to mobile, according to a developer announcement.

In a video on the League of Legends YouTube channel, the developers of Teamfight Tactics announced upcoming changes coming to the game. Some of the updates included changes to the game, a new set, and finally a release window for the mobile launch.

In the video, the developers state that they are working on moving the game to mobile while making it feel like it was always intended for the platform. The developers want players to be able to play from anywhere, not just at a computer. Teamfight Tactics will be cross platform, pitting mobile players against PC and Mac players from the start. The mobile version was announced last year, and with this developer update, we have a launch window for mid-March, although the exact date is currently unknown.

Teamfight Tactics is a strategy based game from the League of Legends developers. The game focuses on creating teams to fight for your side against an opponent. Each team is made up of seven characters. Like similar games, there are counters to different characters to make building a rounded and even team important.

Teamfight Tactics comes to mobile in mid-March along with many other updates addressed in the developer video. The mobile game will be available on both the Google Play store and the App Store.

