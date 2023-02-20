A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 roadmap may have leaked after an alleged Activision breach

Despite their second season just kicking off, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s remaining 2023 content may have just become public knowledge. According to one source, a team of hackers claims it has gained access to an internal document detailing the games’ upcoming features. This includes four content drops stretching to Season 6, and it points to the shooters earning numerous crossovers, events, and another Resurgence mode map.

VX-Underground, a website database for leaked documents and source code, took to Twitter to allege that Call of Duty publisher Activision was supposedly hacked last December by a group only known as The Threat Actors, and newly-released files seem to prove this. From internal files obtained by the site, it is said Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will gain two Operators, three weapons, three 6v6 “core” multiplayer maps, and four locations for the upcoming Gunfight mode in Season 3. One file even notes that one of these Operators is “licensed,” potentially hinting at a future crossover.

.@Activision was breached December 4th, 2022. The Threat Actors successfully phished a privileged user on the network. They exfiltrated sensitive work place documents as well as scheduled to be released content dating to November 17th, 2023.



Activision did not tell anyone. pic.twitter.com/urD64iIlC5 — vx-underground (@vxunderground) February 20, 2023 via VX-Underground’s Twitter

Although it does point to Season 3 having a March 15 launch date, it is important to note that the files were said to be discovered before Season 2’s delay — which will likely affect the start dates of all upcoming seasons. Meanwhile, the contents of the titles’ fourth and sixth seasons were also listed in documents. Along with additional licensed Operators for both content drops, it writes that another “small map” will accompany Resurgence mode’s Ashika Island during Season 4, while a Haunting of Saba Halloween event is apparently being worked on for Season 6.

In addition to the roadmap, VX-Underground affirmed that other documents from the hack reveal content currently scheduled to release on November 17, but it did not clarify if that is for the current games. Keep in mind, the claims have not been confirmed by Activision nor developer Infinity Ward, so fans should take this with a grain of salt for now. Nonetheless, as it does not detail additional seasons, this could point to another major game releasing this fall — which several fans have already decided not to buy.