Despite initial praise, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players are already voicing concerns over its upcoming Resurgence mode

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is aspiring to become much like its predecessor when its Season 2 content drops. Recently, it was revealed the battle royale is not only restoring classic Gulag and looting mechanics from the original Warzone, but it is even resurrecting the beloved 40-player Resurgence mode with a brand new Ashika Island map. Although the announcement of the mode’s return was first met with cheers, new details surrounding Resurgence now have its community worried.

In addition to displaying the Season 2 content for Modern Warfare 2, recent Call of Duty blog posts from developer Infinity Ward has also broken down some of the changes Resurgence Mode will hold when it arrives in Warzone 2.0. Although its ruleset will be similar to its past iteration, it is now said that eliminating a player will reveal the locations of their squadmates for a short time. Most notably, the developer plans on adding AI combatants to its Ashika Island map at some point during the season, noting the enemies will carry swords, pistols, and smoke grenades.

As you can imagine, these AI soldiers are likely to interrupt memorable gunfights between Resurgence players, especially as the enemy type has been dubbed “The Rusher.” Upon its reveal, several in the game’s community raced to social media platforms to urge Infinity Ward to not introduce AI combatants to the mode. For one, Reddit user xiDemise expressed: “I genuinely want to know why [Infinity Ward] is pushing AI so far down our throats…I’m not even a Resurgence player but AI on Ashika is a horrible idea.” Meanwhile, others are simply frustrated with the AI’s given loadout. User SmithMay7 pointed out, “Amidst all the complaints at how OP melee is, they’ve created a bot which smokes you and then [expletive] rushes you with a knife.”

These computerized gunners are not the only thing that will be barring players from enjoying Season 2 either. It was disclosed that those in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode will need to purchase Modern Warfare 2 in order to access new Faction Missions. Infinity Ward has since not provided a reason behind this, though fans will see these exclusive missions appear when Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 launches on February 15.