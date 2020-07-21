All skins, backblings, emotes and cosmetics from Fortnite update 13.30

Fortnite’s 13.30 update has arrived, bringing all kinds of new cosmetics that will end up in the Item Shop, at some point. As always, huge thanks to data miner Lucas7Yoshi who manages to once again get all these pulled from the game’s files before the update has even fully downloaded for us.

You can see all the new cosmetics that have been added to the game below, and there are a lot of them this time.

Skins and Backblings

Bundles

Harvest Tools, Emotes, Wraps

There also appears to be a new music pack called The Device.

And some new packs are also on the way, including the Galaxy Pack.