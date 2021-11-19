Fans think there’s a GTA 6 tease in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

The many Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors keep pouring in, and the latest comes courtesy of the recently released GTA Trilogy. A picture hanging on a wall in the San Andreas remaster is raising some eyebrows. The picture in question was posted to GTAForums by user mussefar03, and GTANet admin @kristycloud gathered a few additional screenshots from the thread for a collective tweet.

The image features a house with a wide driveway, a nice lawn, and a pair of palm trees. That may sound innocent enough, but apparently the house has yet to be found on the San Andreas map, meaning the image may have come from somewhere else — potentially a new game. Furthermore, fellow GTANet admin Spider-Vice claims that the vegetation and clouds seem to match those created in RAGE (Rockstar Advanced Game Engine), which wasn’t used in the Grand Theft Auto series until GTA 4. It’s an intriguing situation, to say the least.

Another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil' Probe'Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display… GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?)



Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.



If you want to see the picture yourself on Xbox or PC, then good news — the San Andreas remaster is on Game Pass. Reportedly, it contains the infamous Hot Coffee files too. Of course, you’ll need to fork over some cash if you want to play GTA 3 and Vice City in the full trilogy.

Rockstar is working to improve the overall performance of the collection. Considering the Rockstar launcher went offline at one point, there certainly seems to be work that needs doing. If the possible GTA 6 tease picture disappears with an update, that’ll be even more suspicious.