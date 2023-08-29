Baldur’s Gate 3 Devs Surprise Fans With Epilogue Changes Based on Feedback

It’s been a few weeks since the world has been fascinated with Baldur’s Gate 3, and fans are still eager for more as they wrap up their initial playthroughs and dive into for a second helping. With several fans finishing up their stories, they have some opinions about the epilogue and how the story ends that developers, Larian Studios, have noticed and are making plans for in the future.

From their official Twitter account, the team at Larian has confirmed that they’re going to be developing the epilogue for many of the Origin Characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. What these plans look like and how in-depth they’re going to be has yet to be shared, but fans can expect to see some loose ends tied up to help wrap up this truly epic tale.

Larian Studio Promises Larger Epilogues in a Future Update for Baldur’s Gate 3

Patch 2 is around the corner. It features major performance improvements, many new tweaks & changes, and begins our journey incorporating feedback into Origin Character epilogues, among other major things. Details coming soon. — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 29, 2023

The team shared their official Twitter page announcement on August 29, 2023. Several hours after this post, they made the latest Community Update #24, where the team posted about looking into the future of Baldur’s Gate 3. The latest update shared the first updated epilogue for everyone’s favorite Barbarian, Karlach.

The main reason the Baldur’s Gate 3 community is pushing for Larian Studios to focus more on the epilogue to the game is that there’s not too much. Apparently, there’s a good amount of datamined content that did not make it to the final production because the development team believed that players did not want to see through long cutscenes.

However, the community has spoken, and it’s exactly what they want to see at the end of the game. Larian Studios is considering this feedback, and they’re going to be weaving these epilogues back into the endings slowly, and players should expect to see them in the future. We can expect more after Patch 2.

Given the critical success of Baldur’s Gate 3, which I called in my review a masterpiece, exciting, and downright fun, it’s great to see Larian Studios taking all the feedback from their community seriously. Although it can be a single-player adventure, they’re doing their best to fix any problematic bugs players run into, adding more to this already incredible tale. Hopefully, they find time to sit down and consider bringing on proper expansions or DLC further down the line.