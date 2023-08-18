Baldur’s Gate 3: Can You Save Karlach from Avernus in BG3?

Karlach is one of the few companion characters you can find while playing Baldur’s Gate 3. Shortly after meeting her, you’ll discover that an infernal engine has gone into her chest, replacing her heart. It’s a device that can only function in Avernus, and she’s trying her best to repair it throughout your campaign. However, she has few options available, and it looks like the deck is stacked against her.

As you conclude your campaign, Karlach does not have too many options available to her to save her life. Can you stop Karlach from dying in Baldur’s Gate 3, and can Karlach be saved from Avernus?

Can You Help Karlach’s Infernal Engine in Baldur’s Gate 3?

We can confirm that beyond controlling the infernal engine during Acts 1 and 2 with Karlach, there’s no other way to bring it under control. My Baldur’s Gate 3 group could not find a way to preserve Karlach and ensure she would live while she still had the Infernal Engine in her chest. From what I can tell, there’s no way to find a solution to this issue, and Karlach will face the tragic reality that when the Tadpoles are gone, she will die, especially because she refuses to return to Avernus.

When you reach the end of your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, Karlach will be on the ground, surrounded in flames. Her infernal engine will be overheating, and she’d rather die in this world than ever return to Avernus to be surrounded by devils, taking orders from them the way she had been for the past 10 years before you met her.

However, this is one alternative and a way to save Karlach from this fate. You can prevent Karlach from returning to Avernus and not dying by having her become a Mind Flayer.

Making Karlach a Mind Flayer in Baldur’s Gate 3?

When you reach the end of the Baldur’s Gate 3 storyline, you will have to side with the Emperor or with Orpheus. Regardless of your choice, there is an opportunity for Karlach to assume the role of becoming an Illithid, and she’ll transform into a Mind Flayer. At the end of the game, you’ll learn that you need at least one Mind Flayer on your side to control the Netherstones and take control of the Elder Brain to destroy it.

When Karlach makes this decision, she’s going to lose her infernal engine. She gains all the powers of a Mind Flayer but retains many other powers and class skills you gave her throughout your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. Although Karlach will be different, she won’t have to return to Avernus and can remain in this world with your character.

My main character felt this was one of the better decisions because he wanted to remain with Karlach and not lose her. The two characters still share a bond, despite Karlach’s change, and although she is slightly different and calmer, as a Mind Flayer, the two can still build a relationship and future together.

What Happens If You Don’t Make Karlach a Mind Flayer in Baldur’s Gate 3?

When you reach the end of the campaign, and you decided for your character, Orpheus, or for the Emperor to destroy the Elder Brain, Karlach still has to deal with her fate. Her infernal engine will start to go into an overdrive, and she has precious seconds before she dies or she’s forced to return to Avernus.

If you are romantically involved with Karlach during your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, there is a chance for your character to convince her to let them go to Avernus together. Karlach will agree to return to Avernus, so long as your character stays by her side and goes with her. Alternatively, Wyll can choose to go with her, even if he’s broken his pact with Mizora, Wyll will offer to stand by Karlach’s side and not allow devils to take advantage of her while they’re there.

This is a way for Karlach to live in your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. Karlach won’t be a Mind Flayer, but your character will remain in Avernus with Karlach, or Wyll become her protector.