Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition studio will reveal its “new original game” tomorrow

Beamdog has been a part of the game development scene for more than a decade, with plenty of remastered RPGs under its belt. Soon enough, it’ll add another notch.

As announced on Twitter, the studio will reveal its “new original game” on G4TV’s Xplay, which will air tomorrow, April 12 at noon PT / 3 PM ET. The “new original game” phrasing is important, because Beamdog’s catalogue includes several enhanced editions for the Baldur’s Gate series and other tabletop-inspired RPGs. Its most recent game, 2019’s Axis & Allies, was also a tabletop adaptation, although it’s based on the classic board game and not a pen-and-paper RPG. Another game in the same vein would make sense.

👋Hey friends!

Wanna know what we’ve been working on?



Tune into #Xplay on @G4TV tomorrow to get a first look at Beamdog’s ✨NEW ORIGINAL GAME!✨WOO!



Watch the big reveal April 12th at noon PT!

📺 https://t.co/4ylEgtWPPJ

👀 https://t.co/ofPf6kOsjK pic.twitter.com/Ex7V3vqmfk — Beamdog (@BeamdogInc) April 11, 2022

G4TV has been home to a few different game announcements at this point. Mina the Hollower, the next game from Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club, was revealed on a livestream there before reaching full Kickstarter funding in mere hours. We don’t know if Beamdog is going the same route to fund its “new original game,” but there is precedent.

As for the Baldur’s Gate series itself, the next game is in the hands of Larian Studios. While Baldur’s Gate 3 has no set release date right now, its early access version is still getting plenty of updates. The most recent one fixed some all-knowing NPCs, and the Barbarian class will be added soon.