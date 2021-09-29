BitLife creators Candywriter announce next game, DogLife

The life simulation game, BitLife, created by Candywriter are celebrating their third anniversary for the game today and have announced they’re working a new game called DogLife. Right now, the team has not expanded on what the game is going to be like, but it’s going to be a similar style to BitLife, so players will likely be going through a text-based adventure with random encounters, but instead of being a person, they’ll be playing like a dog.

We’ll be learning about the gameplay leading up to DogLife’s release sometime in November. We don’t know the exact release date, but we can expect a more precise date closer to the end of October. BitLife notoriously announced the release of their updates days before it came out, and we can expect a similar pattern with DogLife’s development.

🥂 As we celebrate BitLife's third birthday (!) we'd like to paws for a moment and introduce something we have been working very hard on and are really excited to share with the community in just a few short weeks! pic.twitter.com/VHdmfN2ggH — BitLife (@BitLifeApp) September 29, 2021

Leading up to this announcement, Candywriter and BitLife twitter accounts had been hinting at an upcoming announcement. Many players had hoped to hear about the next update for BitLife. The mobile game has not had a new update since the Mafia update released in December 2020. Since then, the team has been hard at work merging the code for iPhone and Android players because those using an Android device were typically a few months behind those on iPhone.

For DogLife, iPhone and Android players will be on the same update starting on day one. DogLife is expected to be a free-to-play game with a premium version available as a one-time purchase similar to BitLife, but it has not been confirmed by the development team.