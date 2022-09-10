BitLife’s Business update has an official release date and will be the biggest update to date

The BitLife team has commented on when the long-awaited Business update will arrive for the mobile game. The team has been teasing the update for several months now, and fans have been eager to get their hands on it and create a massive business empire with their characters. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer, with the Business update set to release on September 12.

The BitLife team commented that they originally planned to release the Business update on September 9, a Friday. However, there were a handful of complications on their side, and they pushed it to Monday to give their team a proper break from developing it, which is extremely understandable.

The BitLife Twitter account commented that the Candywriters development team made the final touches on September 9 and will submit the update for approval soon. They expect to release it sometime on Monday. However, the update still needs to be approved, and if something happens there, a delay could occur.

We are finishing it up tonight and hoping to release on Monday morning (it still needs to get approved)! This is our biggest update yet and we sincerely appreciate everyone's patience for bearing with us! — BitLife (@BitLifeApp) September 10, 2022

Barring any unforeseen complications with the Business update approval process, or any game-breaking bugs discovered in this final window, the Business update is nearly be upon us. There have been only brief comments or small teasers presented by the BitLife twitter account about the upcoming Business update. Players can control everything behind a business, such as setting fixed costs for products, the marketing cost for advertising it, how much each product will cost, how many they want to put into production, and much more.

When the Business update arrives in BitLife, players will want to ensure they’ve already purchased the Business Job Pack on their account. This will be how they immediately access the content when it’s made available. Hopefully, it’s on September 12, but the date could change based on what happens during the approval process.