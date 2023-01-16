Black Myth: Wukong set to come out in Summer 2024

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, developer Game Science has come out with a mini stop-motion trailer, teasing the release date for their upcoming game, Black Myth: Wukong. The souls-like RPG, that follows the story of Sun Wukong from the popular 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West, is going to be available to the public in the summer of 2024.

The game was first teased in 2020, with a 13-minute gameplay trailer coming out of nowhere and surprising potential players with interesting graphics and fun-looking gameplay. Now we know that the fans of the original trailer will have waited at least four years for the game to come out. Though there were mixed reactions to the news, players seem to prefer a game taking longer to come out if it means that it will be in a better state.

Black Myth: Wukong has been slowly teased on their official YouTube channel and we have seen many bits and pieces of what’s to come. With a new video coming out every Chinese New Year, we know now that we can still expect many other trailers and previews by 2024. Though we didn’t get much gameplay shown this time around, we still saw a tiger enemy that looked like a fun fight.

We don’t know for sure if the game will be on any other platform other than the PC. However, it is fair to assume, considering their statement on the game’s site that says Black Myth: Wukong will be on the “other main-stream consoles”, that we will also see an Xbox and PlayStation version. Though, there is no way to know by that time if we will still be using the same consoles. What we do know is that Black Myth: Wukong is slowly building up a lot of hype.