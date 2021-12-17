Blizzard reveals Plague and Pattern runewords for Diablo 2: Resurrected 2.4

In a developer update streamed on Twitch, Blizzard has revealed two of the many new runewords due to be added to the game in the 2.4 update, set to launch some time in January. The two named runewords are Pattern and Plague, both of which have existed in the game’s code since patch 1.1, which was released in August 2005. Ten new runewords were added in that update but two of them, including Pattern and Plague, were disabled. So, after a 16-year wait, Diablo fans are finally going to be able to try them out.

In the existing code, the Pattern runeword is TalOrtTir and requires a 3-socket claw as its base. Meanwhile, the Plague runeword is ChalFalUm and requires a 3-socket weapon as its base. The effects of both runewords are listed below, although Blizzard said there will be “slight tweaks” to each of them.

Blizzard promised that Pattern and Plague are just two of “many more” runewords, and that their aim is to offer players more mid-game runewords. Currently, there are good runewords for the early game and late game, but in the level 40-60 range, there’s a bit of a drought. Diablo 2: Resurrected 2.4 will fix this, as well as introducing Ladder Rank play and re-balancing classes for the first time since March 2010.

Pattern runeword:

10% Bonus to Attack Rating

+40-80% Enhanced damage

17-62 Added Fire Damage

+15% Resist All

+6 to Strength

+6 to Dexterity

+30% chance to block

+2 to mana after each kill

1-50 added Lightning damage

Plague runeword: