Bungie reveals Destiny 2 Beyond Light roadmap and Season of the Hunt details

We have our first look at Bungie’s next jump into Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion and the name of the first season in that expansion, Season of the Hunt. A new roadmap breaks down the various events we can expect to see and what type of content Guardians will be able to explore, along with the various exotic weapons and armor everyone will be spending the first few weeks grinding and figuring out how to acquire.

Here’s the breakdown for Destiny 2 players looking to jump into Beyond Light.

November 10 – Beyond Light launches, with a new campaign

Stasis (class) unlocks

Salvation’s Grip Exotic

Grenade Launcher Quest

New Destination (Europa)

New Cosmodrome Experience

New Season Armor

New Strike

New Lost Sectors

100 Seasonal Ranks

New Artifact mods

November 11: Adept weapons coming to Trials

November 17: Season Missions start

November 21: Deep Stone Crypt raid opens

December 8: Iron Banner

December 15 to January 5, 2021: The Dawning

A lot is going on for the first few weeks of Beyond Light. We’ll be covering how to get all those new exotics, what you need to do for the Iron Banner quest, breaking down the various quests and seasonal artifact unlocks, and what you need to do for the Glassway Strike when it arrives.

You can hear more about how Bungie plans to move Destiny 2 forward in their latest ViDoc video titled, “Forged in the Storm.”

Everything kicks off for Destiny 2 Beyond Light on November 10.