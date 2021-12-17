Call of Duty League will return to in-person events, change playoff bracket in 2022

Call of Duty Vanguard is here, and with a new game comes new plans for Call of Duty League, the premier pro circuit for the ever-popular shooter. The league is changing things up for the new season, with a return to form in some ways and big changes in others.

As told in its 2022 explainer video, Call of Duty League will be holding in-person events again next year. Qualifying matches will be held online, with each of the fours majors being held in a physical space. That starts with the Kickoff Classic in Arlington, Texas, to be held January 22 and 23. The other majors have not been given a date and location as of this time.

League viewers will see some big changes during playoffs. The top two highest ranked teams will no longer receive a bye in the first round, which means more matches to watch. What’s more, the bottom two teams won’t start in the loser’s bracket. While the playoffs will still be done in a double elimination style, these changes should make for a more even playing field and a more exciting bracket.

Finally, the league will also be holding mid-season tournaments for the first time. Warzone and pro-am competitions will happen at some point, and the latter will feature everyday players going up against the pros. If we’re getting more CDL Competitor Operators in 2022, that could be a good place to announce them.