Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 datamine points to the addition of two highly-requested modes

With Season One Reloaded in the rearview mirror, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are now setting their sights on the game’s second season in hopes of new modes and maps. Despite developer Infinity Ward remaining suspiciously quiet on its contents, fans may finally have an idea of what it holds. According to a potential leak, its multiplayer could soon be earning two classic modes from past entries: Gunfight and Gun Game.

Reputable leaker BKTOOR5, who last revealed the game’s list of camos and weapons ahead of its launch, published images from in-game files that display icons for modes Gunfight and Gun Game. Although the dataminer did not state when these could be launching, it is worth noting that the title’s second season is slated to come in early February. If the leak is accurate, this could mean players will gain new, smaller maps in the near future. Gunfight, which last appeared in 2019’s Modern Warfare, pitted squads of two against each other in maps exclusively made for the mode — and this may also be the case for its sequel.

Meanwhile, fans should not be shocked by the possible return of Gun Game, as it last appeared in both Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War. The mode has gained a large following for being a departure from most others, placing players into a free-for-all where they must earn eliminations with weapons given to them at random.

Since the leak, Infinity Ward has not commented on either mode’s return, so fans should not get their hopes up quite yet. However, if the game’s next season is another like its first, players may witness an overload of incoming features. Previously, Modern Warfare 2’s Season One Reloaded update had gifted gunners the Chimera assault rifle, its co-op Raids mode’s first episode, and a few new playable Operators.